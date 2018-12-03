Men who rape and impregnate disabled girls should be castrated - MP

| Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 11:27, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 12:01 GMT +3

Nominated MP Dennita Ghati in Uriri on December 2, 2018. She called for castration of men who rape disabled girls. [Caleb kingwara, Standard]

Two legislators from Migori County have warned men who sexually molest and impregnate young girls who are still in school that they risk being castrated.

ALSO READ: Standard Group marks centenary celebrations

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Nominated MP for persons Living with Disability Denita Ghati attended a curtain-raiser the International Day of PWDS whose theme is: "Empowering Persons with Disabilities and ensuring Inclusiveness at Uriri DCC a day before

Ghati who was addressing a meeting of PLWD said she will table a bill in Parliament to bring a penalty for men disabled girls.

“The bill will offer a penalty that include castration to these men who rape, defiling and even impregnate girls with disability

“It is unfortunate that disabled women still face such barbaric acts from men who should be at the forefront in defending them,” she added.

Her sentiments were echoed by Nyamita who also said men should protect the girls.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.

“I am in support of the bill. Why should somebody who is in his right senses defile or impregnate a girl who is disabled?" Nyamita said.

The lawmaker urged people living with disability to register groups to benefit from the allocations given to minority groups.

“We want PLWD to be in group so that they get tenders from the county government," Nyamita said.

ALSO READ: Fear as herders invade farms and attack owners

He further challenged the Migori County government to table a report on the tenders that had been awarded to groups with disabled people.

“We have tenders allocated for the marginalised and the county assembly should table a report on the tenders allocated so far,” Nyamita said.

The event was attended by Migori County Assembly speaker Boaz Okoth, Co-ordinator of Persons Living with disability Julie Minyoso and MCAs from Uriri.