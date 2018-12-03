Leaders call for Moi, Mudavadi and Kalonzo alliance

| Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 2nd 2018 at 22:56 GMT +3

From left, Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, Philip Arunga, Baringo Senator Gideon Busia Woman Rep Florence Mutua with some of Rift Valley MPs during a funds drive for ACK Mulwanda Parish church grounds at Khwisero. [Benjamin Sakwa/Standard]

Leaders have proposed a coalition between Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka.

The calls came on the second day of Gideon's tour of the western region during which the Baringo senator warned that a tsunami was coming and would sweep away those engaged in premature campaigns for 2022 presidential race.

The leaders were speaking during a funds drive at St Stephen’s ACK Mulwanda in Khwisero, Kakamega County.

This was the second day of Gideon's tour of the region.

Kingmaker role

Politicians accompanying the lawmaker said they would prefer President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to play the kingmaker role in the 2022 succession politics once the alliance was realised.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi (ANC) set the ball rolling by suggesting that the alliance between Moi, Mr Kalonzo and Mr Mudavadi was easy to sell to the electorate across the nation since they were not tainted with any scandal and had demonstrated leadership qualities.

Mr Osotsi said Gideon enjoyed the blessings of the expansive "Mulembe" nation and the western region to forge an alliance with Mudavadi, adding that the two should start traversing the country in a bid to make friends and endear themselves to the electorate.

“Mr Moi has been accepted in the region and as the Mulembe nation we have endorsed our son (Mudavadi) to work with him. We have already designed the winning strategy and urge other leaders from the region to support this new development,” said the lawmaker.

“The region has over 5.7 million votes and when we add those from Rift Valley and Eastern region, our team will have formed the next government. We want Raila and Uhuru to marshal their people in favour of our candidates come 2022.”

Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo said he had worked with retired President Daniel arap Moi for long and that his style of leadership had been embraced by his son (Gideon), adding that the country would be in safe hands if the three formed the next government.

“Leadership comes from God and that’s why Moi was able to rule for 24 years despite facing stiff opposition from retired President Mwai Kibaki, Martin Shikuku and Masinde Muliro. The team we have could be seen to be underdogs but it is a force to reckon with and will shake the country,” said Mr Jirongo.

Dream team

When he stood to address the crowd that was chanting Nyayo era songs and waving the one-finger Kanu salute, Gideon said: “A tsunami is coming and it is unstoppable. You cannot stop an idea whose time has come and we are the dream team that will work towards changing the lives of Kenyans. We are working with Mudavadi in this campaign.

“Time for politics is not now but come 2022, those involved in early campaigns won’t believe it. They are just dancing to the tune of a guitar but the real dance has yet to start.”

He said his main focus was not on who will be president after the 2022 polls but that he (Moi) was working with leaders across the political divide under the Building Bridges initiative in a bid to improve the lives of Kenyans by supporting the Big Four Agenda.

“We will continue working with friends so that we can change the lives of our people. If God allows us to form the next government, we want to assure Kenyans that we will move the country to the next level,” said Gideon.

Moiben MP Silas Tiren said Gideon had the blessings of the Kalenjin community to provide alternative leadership.

“The current crop of leaders cannot be trusted with the 2022 presidency. Maize and sugar farmers are suffering as a result of having cartels in the Government. They want us to abandon maize and plant avocados and that is not the style of leadership we want,” he said.

Winning formula

His Tiaty colleague, William Kamket, said the 2022 winning formula was an alliance that comprised Wiper, ANC and Kanu.

“The formula that was used by Cord in 2013 and NASA in 2017 did not work. We want to add to that matrix Kanu and votes from central Kenya to form the next government. This team will win with a landslide without too much effort,” said Mr Kamket.