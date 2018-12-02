Makueni prison warden caught on camera stealing woman's phone

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 13:06, Updated December 2nd 2018 at 13:23 GMT +3

Handcuffed Henry Baraza at Makueni police station on December 2, 2018. [Photo, File]

A prison warden attached at Makueni main prison will spend the night in Makueni police cells.

Henry Baraza was caught on camera pickpocketing a mobile phone from a woman in a famous night club at the wee hours of Sunday in Wote town.

According to the CCTV footage the officer meets the woman at around 3a.m at a corridor in the club and is seen pretending to be speaking on the phone while the woman is finding her way outside.

The officer then changes his phone from the right hand to the left.

The woman is seeing holding a bottle of alcohol and Baraza grabs the phone from her pocket.

At that moment , the woman struggles with him.

Club manager Onesmus Musyoki said the incident attracted commotion when the officer threatened them.

"The officer issued threats and we referred to the CCTV footage which showed how he tried to steal the phone unsuccessfully. The phone was recovered at the scene," Musyoki said.

The case was reported at Makueni Police Station where the warden was arrested and detained.

Makueni District Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) , Nehemiah Bitok, said the officer will be arraigned in court on Monday.