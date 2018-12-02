Trans Nzoia man's body found in a borehole, police launch probe

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 09:39, Updated December 2nd 2018 at 09:46 GMT +3

Police in Trans-Nzoia County have launched investigation into an incident where the body of a 32-year-old man was found in a borehole in Chepkoiyo village.

Elias Kibiwott went missing on November 26 before the body was discovered on Saturday inside the 65-foot borehole.

Thomas Kosgei told police a boy went to draw water from the borehole when he found traces of blood.

‘’My son disappeared last week and we discovered the body inside the borehole when one of the family members went to draw water,’’ Kosgei told the Standard on the phone.

A neighbour, Daniel Kerich, offered to climb down the borehole to check, only to stumble on the body of Kibiwott.

Chief Joseph Wayele said police had launched a probe.

‘We don’t know the circumstances that led to his death but police are piecing information to establish whether the man drowned or was killed and the body dumped there," Wayele told the Standard.

Officers from Kitale visited Kosgei’s home and retrieved the body and moved it to the County morgue.

Meanwhile, a fight over a man left a commercial sex worker with serious wounds in Kitale town on Sunday morning.

One of the women had tried to snatch the man from her colleague when the latter grabbed her and bit her on the face.

The fight intensified as other women joined the fray outside a pub. The pub started to operate on Saturday and some drinkers spent time there until dawn.

A witness said the six women were being entertained by the man when he decided to leave with one before the fight broke out.

The five women were not happy when the man settled on one. They ganged against the man’s target and "started the fight. One woman grabbed her colleague and bit her on the face, leaving her with a serious wound,” the witness told the Standard.

The man took advantage of the situation and slipped out of the pub, took a boda boda as the public streamed to the pub to have a glimpse of the incident, and left.

The injured woman was taken to Kitale Level 4 Hospital as her attacker escaped on a motorcycle.

