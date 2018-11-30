Governor orders police to free rider

| Published Fri, November 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 29th 2018 at 22:13 GMT +3

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo addresses the press after being grilled by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). [PHOTOS: PETER OCHIENG/STANDARD].

Governor John Lonyangapuo sought to free a boda boda rider detained by police along the Kapenguria-Lodwar highway.

The governor, on Wednesday, confronted officers at a roadblock and demanded that they free Leonard Powen, who had been shackled against his motorcycle.

The rider was ferrying onions from Ortum to Kapenguria town when the officers flagged him down and detained him for allegedly flouting traffic rules.

The governor, who was informed of the situation, went to the scene and rescued the rider in the 3pm incidence. The governor reprimanded the officers for harassing boda boda operators and expressed concern over illegal roadblocks, which officers were accused of using to harass and demand bribes from motorists.

“This is illegal. How can you handcuff the rider against his motorcycle? You have violated his rights and you must release him unconditionally,” the governor told the officers.

The officers released the rider and apologised for the incident.

He ordered them to remove the spikes and leave the spot. The officers obliged and left. “What are these 20 roadblocks erected in the county for? This is not Somalia and I’m not going to tolerate any harassment,” he said.

The governor asked County Police Commander Mathew Kutto to remove illegal roadblocks.

He said the boda boda business had contributed to peace and security in the area, arguing that many warriors had abandoned rustling and joined the venture.

“You should not play where there is peace. Stop reviving wounds. I don’t want these boys to be frustrated and be forced to go back to the bush,” the governor said.