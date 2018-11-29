Special squads sent to hunt for emerging Mungiki gang in Muranga

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 10:53, Updated November 29th 2018 at 11:10 GMT +3

Police squads have been sent to Muranga to investigate claims proscribed Mungiki sect is re-emerging there.

Officials say the group has been operating in the area discretely extorting money from villagers and business people.

Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet has asked on anyone who may have fallen victim to the extortionist rings to report to the nearest Police Officer or Police Station for action.

“It has come to the attention of police that certain known individuals in Murang'a County, with ties from others in some identified towns, are attempting to resuscitate the activities of certain proscribed criminal gangs to further their selfish personal interests,” he said without elaborating.

He added they had launched investigations into their activities that are aimed at dealing with the said individuals in accordance with the law.

Mungiki, among dozens of criminal gangs remains banned in the country. During its crackdown between 2007 and 2013 more than 1,000 people suspected to be members of the gang were killed or disappeared.

The gang is accused of extortion and blackmail whenever they operate.

With reports it is emerging in parts of Central Kenya, it means another bloodbath.

Sources said teams of police had been sent to the region with instructions to get to the bottom of the matter.

