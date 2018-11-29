survey
Dedan Kimathi's family protests as widow's security withdrawn Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Central

Special squads sent to hunt for emerging Mungiki gang in Muranga

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 10:53, Updated November 29th 2018 at 11:10 GMT +3

Police squads have been sent to Muranga to investigate claims proscribed Mungiki sect is re-emerging there.

Officials say the group has been operating in the area discretely extorting money from villagers and business people.

ALSO READ: Girl, 15, 'forced into prostitution and beaten to death after client complained'

Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet has asked on anyone who may have fallen victim to the extortionist rings to report to the nearest Police Officer or Police Station for action.

“It has come to the attention of police that certain known individuals in Murang'a County, with ties from others in some identified towns, are attempting to resuscitate the activities of certain proscribed criminal gangs to further their selfish personal interests,” he said without elaborating.

He added they had launched investigations into their activities that are aimed at dealing with the said individuals in accordance with the law.

Mungiki, among dozens of criminal gangs remains banned in the country. During its crackdown between 2007 and 2013 more than 1,000 people suspected to be members of the gang were killed or disappeared.

The gang is accused of extortion and blackmail whenever they operate.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

With reports it is emerging in parts of Central Kenya, it means another bloodbath.

Sources said teams of police had been sent to the region with instructions to get to the bottom of the matter.

 

ALSO READ: Officer was gunned at close range

RELATED TOPICS:
Mungiki
Crime
Police

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Girl, 15, 'forced into prostitution and beaten to death after client complained'

Girl, 15, 'forced into prostitution and beaten to death after client complained'

Officer was gunned at close range

Officer was gunned at close range

Death in courtroom as police officer shoots wife, her brother

Death in courtroom as police officer shoots wife, her brother

Hockey: Bungoma Farmers top National league

Hockey: Bungoma Farmers top National league




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited