Uhuru unveils team to hire NPSC bosses

| Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 27th 2018 at 23:55 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the team that will recruit the chairman and commissioners to the National Police Service Commission.

The seven-member team is expected to advertise the vacant positions.

ALSO READ: Housing fund could tip the balance for low income earners

Members of the panel, whose names were gazetted on November 26, are Kennedy Kihara of Cabinet Office, Stephen Kirogo of the Public Service Commission, Anne Amadi (Judiciary), Halakhe Waqo (EACC), Kagwiria Mbogori (Kenya National Commission on Human Rights), Joyce Mwikali (Gender Commission and Mr Samson Kibii.

This follows the exit of the former commission headed by Johnston Kavuludi in October.

It comes at a time when the term of Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, who is a member of the commission, nears the end. Boinnet is expected to leave office in March next year.

Farewell party

Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Njoroge Mbugua and his AP counterpart Noor Gabow are also members.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

During their farewell party at State House, Uhuru said the NPSC had achieved key milestones.

Kenyatta said the commission had succeeded in putting in place a rigorous vetting process for officers, fostering cordial relations with various stakeholders and engaged fruitfully with the National Assembly, the civil society, the Police Reforms Steering Committee and international organisations.

The NPSC also put in place mechanisms to evaluate senior officers to determine their competencies and suitability for promotion.

ALSO READ: What to do to ensure affordable housing fund gets critical buy-in