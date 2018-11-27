Girl, 15, 'forced into prostitution and beaten to death after client complained'

| Published Tue, November 27th 2018 at 13:27, Updated November 27th 2018 at 13:29 GMT +3

The schoolgirl was reportedly beaten to death after being forced into prostitution

Tragic Lui Yu was killed by six youngsters, aged between 14 and 17, after a client complained, according to reports in China.

The teenager was taken to a hotel for sex before being beaten with a brick. Her body was then carved up by her killers.

Lui Yu disappeared after leaving her home in Shenmu city, in the northwest of China, on September 22.

Her dad called police 10 days after she vanished, according to The Beijing News.

Liu's killers have now confessed to beating her to death and burying her dismembered body close to the isolated home where she was killed.

Her dad told local media: "The body was dismembered. Police made a DNA test and are still waiting for the results."

After frantically searching for her, he received a call from police last week confirming that a body had been found, but he was barely able to recognise her body.

The teen, who has been described as "introverted" and a good student, was mutilated by a group of six before she was buried.

Police have confirmed that she was beaten to death on the night of September 23.

News of the killing was widely shared on social media in China, and police have now confirmed they are investigating, but declined to give many details about the case.

