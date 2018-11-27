State condemns 110 buildings in counties, stops construction

| Published Tue, November 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 26th 2018 at 23:22 GMT +3

The building brought down for safety and structural design related issues in Umoja estate, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina/Standard]

The Government has suspended the construction of 110 buildings in 25 counties.

Part of those condemned are 90 high-end residential and commercial developments.

Others are public utilities such as schools, Government offices, hospitals and churches.

According to Public Works PS Paul Waringa, the 110 buildings represent more than 3,000 construction sites that have defied suspension notices by National Construction Authority.

“We have warned the owners of non-compliant sites but they have been defiant and declined to obey our orders,” said Prof Waringa.

On the list of suspended constructions is the proposed renovation of Kenya House, a commercial building on Koinange Street in Nairobi. The developer is said to have defied orders to stop renovation. The orders were issued last November 21.

Residential projects

In Kiambu County, residential projects whose construction has been suspended include Summer Green Estate, proposed residential development in Ruiru, Kinoo and Estherhill Holdings Ltd in Ruiru.

Others are Digro Squared Investment in Kirigiti and a proposed residential building in Sigona on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Still in the Mount Kenya region, a proposed development by Kagumo High School has been suspended for failure to adhere to safety regulations.

Others are proposed residential developments at Ol Kalau in Nyandarua, and Nyeri counties.

In Kajiado County, suspended developments include those in Noonkopir in Kitengela.

Construction of two-bedroom residential flats in Mugoya, Embu has also been stopped for not being compliant and putting up an additional floor that is not in the initial architectural design.

Similarly, the proprietor of Greenfield Ltd in Embu has been stopped from going on with the proposed commercial, administration and factory block.

In Kisumu, the refurbishment, rehabilitation and extension of Kisumu Social Hall, Lumumba health centre and a classroom block by Nyanza Institute for Girls Empowerment have been stopped.

In Katyethoka area, Kitui several residential developments have been stopped. The same applies to proposed commercial buildings in Signal location and a church building in Kabati.

Elsewhere, the construction of Marsabit law courts has also been suspended.

A proposed hotel in Moyale for Ragos Transporters, Oasis Lodge, a nursing home at ISMC medical centre in Marsabit and a proposed office block for Maralal Supa Sacco Society have also been stopped.

In the North Rift, several proposed commercial and residential developments have been stopped in Nandi, Baringo and Uasin Gishu counties.

In Vihiga and Kakamega counties, construction of several residential and commercial apartments has been stopped.

At the Coast, proposed residential developments in Taita Taveta, Ukunda, Bamburi, Shanzu and Nyali have also suffered the same fate.

Also on the list are proposed lecture theatres by Pwani University in Kilifi.

National Construction Authority acting Executive Director Maurice Akech said most of the constructions that had been suspended did not have registered contractors and were unsupervised.