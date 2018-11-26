Family of 28-year-old police officer killed in Kiambu demand justice

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 26th 2018 at 12:05 GMT +3

Potrait of the late Evanson Kipngetich Busienei who was shot and killed by his colleague at Thindigua police post in Kiambu on Thursday.

In summary Bereaved family says it learnt of the killing through media and has not received any official communication

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet say action will be taken

The family of a 28-year-old police officer who was shot dead by a senior detective in Kiambu last Thursday wants the killing investigated.

The Standard Sunday traced the family of Evanson Kipng’etich to Esageri village in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

Family, friends and relatives were yesterday gathered at the home to mourn the officer, who had served for only two years.

Thindigua police post, according to family members, was his first posting after he graduated from the police training college.

Chief Inspector Duncan Maina of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters allegedly shot Kipng’etich near the police post.

Police reports indicate that Kipng’etich, who was in the company of another officer, stopped Maina and demanded to have the vehicle he (Maina) was driving checked.

The DCI officer was from an assignment in Mombasa and arrived in Thindigua past midnight.

Grace Laboit(left) Mother to the late Evanson Kipngetich who was shot by a colleague at Thindigua police post in Kiambu on November 22, 2018. November. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

Two officers

As he drove along a feeder road, he stumbled on two officers from the local station crossing the road.

According to police, Kipng’etich shouted, asking why the occupant was speeding. An exchange ensued and it was then that Kipng’etich was shot.

Maina reported the matter at Thindigua police post and was disarmed.

On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet talked about the issue, saying action would be taken.

Kipng’etich’s family said it only learnt about the killing of their son through the media. “As a family, we have not heard from anyone from the Government, not even a message of condolence,” said Benson Kiplagat, the family spokesperson.

Mr Kiplagat said the family wanted thorough investigation done and the suspect charged.

Kipng’etich was the second born in a family of four and was the breadwinner.

Before his death, Kipngetich had sent his sister fare as she was finishing his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination.

Kiplagat said Kipng’etich had set plans to help build his mother, a single parent, a better house. He said the officer had bought his mother a parcel of land and built her a semi-permanent house.

Yesterday his mother Grace Laboit could not speak. The pain of losing her only son had seen her admitted at a hospital in Eldama Ravine for three days.

Caleb Komen, a neighbour, said the community had lost a great friend.

Unanswered questions

“Lots of questions remain unanswered and we are still waiting for reports from the Government,” said Komen, who described Kipng’etich as a good and kind-hearted man, who the community relied on.

Komen said he talked with Kipng’etich at around 8:39pm on the fateful day, only to learn about his death the next day.

He said the community would not rest until justice was served.

Wycliffe Lagat, another neighbour, said the gap left by Kipng’etich would be a difficult one to fill.

He appealed to the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to intervene.

