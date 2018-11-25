survey
South Sudanese tycoon Malong Jr no longer ‘missing’ Next Story
Five people killed in private plane crash Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe unable to walk

By Reuters | Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 10:39, Updated November 25th 2018 at 12:44 GMT +3

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has been receiving medical treatment in Singapore for the last two months and is no longer able to walk, though he should return home next week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday. [Courtesy]

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has been receiving medical treatment in Singapore for the last two months and is no longer able to walk, though he should return home next week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Gold miner sues bank demanding $92m

Mugabe, 94, who ruled the southern African nation for nearly four decades since independence from Britain in 1980, was forced to resign in November 2017 after an army coup.

Mnangagwa told ruling ZANU-PF supporters at a rally in Murombedzi, Mugabe’s village some 100 km (60 miles) west of the capital Harare, his predecessor had been due to return on Oct. 15 but that his poor health had delayed the journey.

He did not say what treatment Mugabe had been undergoing.

“We have just received a message that he is better now and will return on Nov. 30. He can no longer walk but we will continue taking care of him,” Mnangagwa said, referring to Mugabe by his totem name Gushungo.

During his later years in power, Mugabe made several medical trips to Singapore.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Officials often said he was being treated for a cataract, denying frequent reports by private local media that he had prostate cancer.

Mnangagwa, who won a disputed July 30 presidential vote, repeated the army’s previous justification for last year’s coup, saying his former mentor Mugabe had been surrounded by criminals.

When the army rolled its tanks into Harare, military leaders said they were targeting “criminals around the president.” A bitter Mugabe said later, however, that the army’s action had forced him to resign.

ALSO READ: Airline seeks $40 million aid

RELATED TOPICS:
Robert Mugabe
Singapore
President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

42 killed as bus catches fire

42 killed as bus catches fire

Kenyans hunt for second victory against Singapore

Kenyans hunt for second victory against Singapore

Leaders call for free trade at summit

Leaders call for free trade at summit

Zimbabwe invites bids for struggling national airline

Zimbabwe invites bids for struggling national airline




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited