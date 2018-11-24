survey
Suspected Islamic State gunmen kill nine in southern Libya: resident

By Reuters | Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 11:08, Updated November 24th 2018 at 11:18 GMT +3
Suspected Islamic State gunmen kill nine in southern Libya [Courtesy]

Gunmen on Friday raided a town deep in Libya’s southern desert, killing nine people and kidnapping several others, a resident said, with officials blaming the attack on the militant group Islamic State.

A military source said the attackers had occupied a police station in the oasis town of Tazerbo, north of Kufra, until residents expelled them. The source also said the attackers were believed to belong to Islamic State.

The town - which was a resting point for tourists going on Sahara camping tours before Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 - listed six residents on its website as having been killed.

A resident said nine people had been killed and 10 wounded, adding that the attackers had kidnapped several policemen and civilians.

Islamic State has staged several attacks on southern towns since withdrawing into the desert after losing its main stronghold, the coastal city of Sirte, late in 2016.

 

