Hospital on the spot over missing newborn baby

By John Shilitsa | Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 10:39, Updated November 24th 2018 at 10:46 GMT +3

Police are investigating circumstances under which a newborn baby disappeared from Matungu sub-county hospital.

Marcelyn Akinyi said she gave birth at around 8pm on Tuesday and was led to the post-natal ward where she was put on a drip.

“When I arrived at the hospital I was booked in the labour ward, where I had a normal delivery and the nurses placed the baby besides me before I was moved to a another ward since I was weak,” she said.

Ms Akinyi was shocked after the nurses failed to produce the baby the following day.

She said nurses told her husband that she had a stillbirth. Rachael Oluteyo, the nurse in charge said the baby was born at 24 months and could not survive as it was not fully developed.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Police
Baby Missing
Hospital

