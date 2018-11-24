Supremacy battle; Wanga, Millie face off in a vicious political cat-fight

| Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 24th 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

Suba North Mp Millie Odhiambo (right) and Homa bay Women representative Gladys Wanga.

In summary Millie says Wanga isn’t a suitable governor candidate and she can’t support her

The Woman Rep says she is engrossed in empowering people of Homa Bay and will not want to be dragged into “petty and diversionary politics”

A fresh controversy has erupted between Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga in what is threatening to be an explosive supremacy battle.

Millie sparked the row on Facebook, tearing into her colleague over her ambitions for the Homa Bay governor’s seat in 2022. In one of her posts, she described herself as a brave MP from Homa Bay who can stand firm to castigate Wanga. She alleged that Wanga is not a suitable governor candidate.

Millie alleged that the Woman Rep had not utilised the National Government Affirmative Action Fund well.

“Her style of leadership is abrasive, divisive and manipulative. I hereby declare you do not have my support,” she wrote. She said she will not use bloggers to castigate Wanga but will do it in person.

“You can unleash all the online warriors in heaven and on earth but it only makes my resolve firm. I do not support you, period. Let the men who fear you talk in parables,” Millie wrote. However, Wanga said she would not comment on the attack. “I have no comment on what she said about me,” Wanga said.

The Woman Rep, a close ally of ODM party leader Raila Odinga, said she was busy empowering people of Homa Bay and would not want to be dragged into “petty and diversionary politics”. “I have so much to achieve for my people, I don’t want to be distracted. We are now organising a second Mama County girls’ mentorship programme, encouraging more women to join our women sacco and building more cold rooms for fish storage,” said Wanga. “When time for politics comes, we will battle it out.” Friday, leaders in Homa Bay defended Wanga against claims that she had done too little with the affirmative fund.

“I wonder why people would talk about a Sh6 million fund but fail to mention the more than Sh100m disbursed to constituencies,” County Manager in charge of Wanga’s office Kephers Abong’o said.

