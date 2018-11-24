survey
KDF officer accused of grabbing forest land Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Malindi man admits he tried to rape 12-year-old girl

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

A middle-aged man charged with the defilement of a 12-year-old girl shocked a packed court room in Malindi when he pleaded guilty to the charges yesterday.

When the charges were read to Kahindi Thoya who appeared before Chief Magistrate Dr Julie Oseko, the accused told the court that he indeed touched the girl, inappropriately, and wrestled her to the ground, and admitted that he intended to rape the teenager but was prevented by a crowd that rushed to the scene when the victim raised the alarm.

ALSO READ: Cult leader jailed for raping followers

He is charged that on November 17 2018 he intentionally and unlawfully had sexual contact with the girl who cannot be named for legal reasons.

“It is true I held her and bundled her on the ground but she made noise and people came to her rescue,” he said.

The court clerk under the instruction of the Magistrate re-read the charges to the accused to ensure he understood them but Kahindi still pleaded guilty. “I wanted to rape her when she shouted and people ran towards us before I could do anything.”

He will be remanded until the hearing, when the minor will testify. The case will be mentioned on December 7 and the hearing will be on April 14, 2019.  

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

RELATED TOPICS:
Sexual Assault
Rape
Defilement Case
Early Pregnancy

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Discos banned to ‘save’ girls

Discos banned to ‘save’ girls

Cult leader jailed for raping followers

Cult leader jailed for raping followers

Ex-Tottenham man charged with sexual assault after ‘touching’ incident inside train

Ex-Tottenham man charged with sexual assault after ‘touching’ incident inside train

Two men who filmed themselves abusing unconscious woman

Two men who filmed themselves abusing unconscious woman




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited