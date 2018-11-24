Malindi man admits he tried to rape 12-year-old girl

| Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

A middle-aged man charged with the defilement of a 12-year-old girl shocked a packed court room in Malindi when he pleaded guilty to the charges yesterday.

When the charges were read to Kahindi Thoya who appeared before Chief Magistrate Dr Julie Oseko, the accused told the court that he indeed touched the girl, inappropriately, and wrestled her to the ground, and admitted that he intended to rape the teenager but was prevented by a crowd that rushed to the scene when the victim raised the alarm.

ALSO READ: Cult leader jailed for raping followers

He is charged that on November 17 2018 he intentionally and unlawfully had sexual contact with the girl who cannot be named for legal reasons.

“It is true I held her and bundled her on the ground but she made noise and people came to her rescue,” he said.

The court clerk under the instruction of the Magistrate re-read the charges to the accused to ensure he understood them but Kahindi still pleaded guilty. “I wanted to rape her when she shouted and people ran towards us before I could do anything.”

He will be remanded until the hearing, when the minor will testify. The case will be mentioned on December 7 and the hearing will be on April 14, 2019.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.