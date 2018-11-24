Discos banned to ‘save’ girls

| Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 22:25 GMT +3

Pupils of Oroba Primary School in Migori County who were allegedly impregnated by bodaboda riders. The school administration has raised fears over increased early pregnancy caused by the bodaboda riders. [Scophine Otieno, Standard]

In summary Administrators raise concerns over teenage pregnancies

Local administrators in Endebess Sub-county say that 20 out of 400 female students at a secondary school in the area are pregnant.

Deputy County Commissioner Peter Maina said investigations had been launched over the issue and vowed to ensure perpetrators are punished.

Speaking to the Saturday Standard, Mr Maina said the local security team has put measures in place to ensure men who are responsible are prosecuted.

“We are waiting for conclusion of the ongoing KCSE exams before we intensify investigations,” said the DCC.

He said the region’s security team is alarmed by the rising number of teenage pregnancies. Maina said early pregnancies have forced several girls to drop out of school, thus affecting performance of education in the area.

The DCC banned night events which he said contributed to child pregnancies.

“We have banned night discos and any traditional ceremonies that encourage sexual activities among school children. I have directed chiefs to disallow such night activities,” said the administrator.

