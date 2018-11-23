CS Fred Matiang'i disbands firearms board citing impropriety

| Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 15:49, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 16:51 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i who has disbanded the Firearms Licensing Board.

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has disbanded the Firearms Licensing Board over allegations of corruption, incompetence and misbehaviour.

Matiang'i said the board will be reconstituted to correct the mess and ensure that certificates are issued afresh to those genuinely holding the arms.

“We have to be honest to the public. The process of licensing firearms has been riddled with corruption, incompetence and misbehaviour that has led to dancing illegal guns,” said Matiang’i.

Announcing the move on Friday during the National Policing Conference held at a Nairobi Hotel, the CS said his ministry has been working on digital recording of firearms adding that the process was almost complete.

“We have been working for the last few months on digital recording of firearms for the genuine holders and we shall announce when it is over.

“We shall issue new certificates to the genuine holders and those without the documents will be considered to be illegally holding the firearms and you know what that means,” stated Matiang’i.

He said police were conducting “comprehensive” audit of police reservists to identify those who have firearms in their possession and strip the weapons from wrong hands.

Further, the CS said the reservists will be trained on the use of firearms to avoid cases of misuse.

“The IG (Inspector General) will work on the curriculum. In one year’s time, we shall have known the reservists with firearms and they will be well trained to handle them,” assured Matiangi.

He added, “We shall train them to know what to do and operate efficiently and stop firearms from being in the wrong hands.”

