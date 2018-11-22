survey
Bomet man hangs himself after land sale hits snag

By Gilbert Kimutai | Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 10:46, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 10:51 GMT +3

A 35-year-old man has committed suicide by hanging himself at Raiya Village in Bomet East after his attempts to sell family land failed.   His body was found dangling from a tree outside his house early Thursday.   Relatives said the deceased, who recently finished a three-year jail term for assaulting his wife, wanted to sell part of their family land.   “He wanted to sell part of his land on Wednesday but his attempts failed. We are shocked that he took his life without reason," a relative said.   Family members added that he looked disturbed on Wednesday and left home early and returned late at night, only for his body to be found hanging from a tree.   His brother said he looked uneasy on Wednesday.   “He came home with some people he was trying to sell the land to and left," he said.   Bomet Township chief Reuben Ng'etich said police are investigating.   Bomet OCPD Samson Rukunga said the body was moved to Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary.    

