Residents forced to clean Busia town due to strike

| Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 21st 2018 at 20:17 GMT +3

Members of public who decided to clean Busia town on 21/11/2018 after casual workers contracted for the same job downed tools citing lack of payment for almost two years. [Ignatius Odanga, Standard]

Residents have been forced to clean up Busia Town after casual labourers who have been doing the job went on strike over pay.

The labourers have vowed not to resume work until the county government pays them. They claim the government has not paid them for the last two years.

Yesterday, residents led by Burumba MCA Moses Ochieng’, said they opted to clean town because it is very dirty.

“It is an unfortunate situation that needs to be addressed urgently. The town does not look good a We shall continue cleaning it for now,” said Ochieng’.

Heaps of garbage could be seen in different parts of the town. One of the residents, Jane Atieno, called on the county to pay the casual workers so they can continue cleaning the town.