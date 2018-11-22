Governor Obado reshuffles his cabinet

| Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 21st 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3

Governor Okoth Obado

Governor Okoth Obado has made changes in his cabinet, terming the action as aimed at improving service delivery.

In a communication through the director of communication, Nicholas Anyuor, on Tuesday, Mr Obado named Elijah Ngambere the chief officer in the Agriculture Department. He will work under Valentine Ogongo, the county executive committee member (CEC).

Samuel Omuga was named Finance chief officer, with Scholarstica Obiro retaining her position as the CEC.

Iscaa Oluoch and chief officer Dalmas Oyugi were retained in the Health Department.

Rebecca Ghati was retained in the department of Water and Energy and Edward Kabaka Ochenge was named chief officer, replacing Donald Jaleny

Moses Chamwada and Samuel Onyango were retained as the CEC and chief officer in the department of Roads.

Elija Odhiambo, the acting minister for Public Service Board, was named lands CEC and Roseline Otieno is the new chief officer in the department.

Chief officer

Samson Maginga was named Education CEC, replacing Lazarus Ogutu, who is facing corruption charges. Mary Midida was named the chief officer in charge of the department

Elizabeth Ochai was replaced by Sheila Ghati Mwita as Trade CEC. In the Department of Environment, Joshua Ngawala was retained as the chief officer.

Christopher Rusana remains the county secretary.

“The main aim of the government is to improve service delivery to Migori County people,” said Mr Anyuor.

During an interview with The Standard, Ms Ochae, who was replaced Ms Mwita as Trade CEC, said she had not received any official communication from the executive.

“Well, I have not received any communication. Remember the governor is the appointing authority and he decides who to work with. I don’t think I would say much,” she said.