Boda boda operator charged with child pornography in Nakuru

By Julius Chepkwony | Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 21st 2018 at 19:51 GMT +3
Mr Tom Musabili appears at a Nakuru court on May 19, 2017 where he was charged with 20 counts of showing underage children pornographic materials and forcing them to engage in sexual acts. [File, Standard]

A 46-year-old boda boda operator charged with child pornography will know his fate next week.

Tom Kidemi, a father of six, is accused of showing pornographic movies to children aged 12 and 13.

He allegedly committed the offence at his home in Railways estate, Nakuru in March, last year. He was also charged with forcing children to engage in sexual acts and promoting child prostitution.

He has denied the charges. The children who testified in court said Kidemi rewarded them with sugarcane after watching the movies and engaging in sex.

Resident Magistrate Eunice Kelly yesterday said she would deliver judgement next week on Wednesday.

