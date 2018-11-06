survey
KCSE supervisor, 14 others to be arraigned in court over exam cheating

By Erick Abuga | Published Tue, November 6th 2018 at 09:01, Updated November 6th 2018 at 10:54 GMT +3
A KCSE supervisor is escorted by security officers from Nyeri sub-county headquarters after collecting exam papers. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Fifteen people among them Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) invigilators are expected in court today after they were arrested in Kisii County for engaging in exam malpractice.

According to the Kisii County Police Coordinator Benard Muli, the 15 will be charged with tampering with examination papers, among other charges.

They include Monianku Secondary School Deputy Principal, the centre's invigilators, supervisor and five others who were arrested on Monday afternoon while in possession of a Chemistry paper.

“We first recorded statements from the suspects because the alleged exam items were found in one of the houses belonging to a teacher outside the school,” said Muli.

Monianku Secondary School is in South Mugirango Constituency.

Last year a total of 1,200 students in Kisii had their KCSE results cancelled due to exam malpractices.

Police say a number of school heads had been summoned and warned over the intended exam malpractice. It is alleged that some school heads had forced parents to contribute huge sums of money towards the buying of leaked examination papers.

Speaking on phone to the Standard Tuesday morning, County Commissioner Godfrey Kigochi warned individuals planning to leak exams saying this was a multi-agency exercise and anybody caught will face the full force of the law.

RELATED TOPICS:
KCSE
Exam Cheating
Examination Malpractice

