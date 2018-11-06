survey
Obado’s first public meeting after release Next Story
Ruto gifts Nyanza roads, vows to work with Raila Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Muturi: Report on House bribery claims not ready

By Moses Nyamori | Published Tue, November 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 5th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3
National Assembly Powers and Privileges Committee chairman Justin Muturi during a past committee meeting on the bribery allegations at Parliament. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenyans will have to wait a little longer to know whether their MPs were bribed with Sh10,000 to shoot down the controversial sugar report.

It has emerged that the earliest the Powers and Privileges Committee will table its findings over the claims, is February 2019.

ALSO READ: Obado, mystery family and missing Sh2b

Two members of the committee chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi yesterday said the committee will meet next weekend to write the report before it is tabled in the House.

Today, the National Assembly resumes its sittings for three weeks before the MPs break again for Christmas Holiday that will run till around February.

Muturi - who is currently out of the country - yesterday called for patience as the committee continues to discharge its mandate of unraveling the damning claims of bribery in Parliament.

“Be patient, the committee will definitely table its report,” said Muturi in a text message.

The delay comes against the backdrop of reports that the committee has run into hurdles after most of the MPs who had claimed witnessing their colleagues being bribed ahead of the chaotic August 9 afternoon session recanted their evidence.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.

“We expect the report to be ready in December but it will be tabled in the House next year when we resume from the long Christmas recess. I can’t pre-empt any outcome as we will have to sit and review the statement of each member that appeared before us,” said the MP, who is a member of the probe team.

He said the committee has a lot of pending business, but has scheduled to retreat between November 17 and 24 to write the report.

Another member of the committee said the team may fail to indict any MP over the bribery claims after a majority of the witnesses grilled by the committee recanted their evidence.

ALSO READ: DCJ Mwilu’s corruption case takes off

“The report may not indict any MP over the claims. You realise that a majority of the witnesses recanted their initial claims or said they were misquoted by the media,” said the MP.

He added; But even if we fail to indict anybody, the report will spell out guidelines on the conduct of MPs while discharging their duties in the House. The report will help restore credibility of Parliament.”

The MP said recanting of testimonies by most of the witnesses had thwarted investigations, adding that those who had stood by their claims could not provide specifics to back their allegations.

RELATED TOPICS:
Parliament Bribery
Corruption
Parliament

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Danish suspect in $17 million fraud case arrested

Danish suspect in $17 million fraud case arrested

Maasai Mara University VC rubbishes corruption allegations

Maasai Mara University VC rubbishes corruption allegations

Put corruption suspects in jail, President Uhuru tells Judiciary

Put corruption suspects in jail, President Uhuru tells Judiciary

Swazuri allowed back in office

Swazuri allowed back in office




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON tuesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited