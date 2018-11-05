69 candidates fail to turn up for KCSE exam in Nakuru

| Published Mon, November 5th 2018 at 13:21, Updated November 5th 2018 at 14:04 GMT +3

Education CS Amina Mohamed chats with form four candidates of Mama Ngina Secondary School a few minutes before KCSE exams began on Monday.

In Nakuru County, 69 out of 35,801 registered KCSE candidates have failed to turn up for the examinations that started Monday morning, County Education Director Isaac Atebe has revealed.

The County Education Director also added that seven other candidates are sitting their exams in hospitals where they are admitted.

At the same time, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mongo Chimwaga has said security has been beefed up in all examination centres in areas that were recently rocked by communal clashes such as Njoro and Molo, Olpusimoru in Narok and along the borders of Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties.

While witnessing the opening of KCSE exams in Mvita, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the Ministry plans to roll out policy to curb teen pregnancies in schools.

This year’s KCSE examination kicked off well in most parts of the country as Teachers Service Commission boss Nancy Macharia sets up special team to fast track discipline cases involving KCPE and KCSE irregularities.