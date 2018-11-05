Speaker Beatrice Elachi now blames her woes on Raphael Tuju's silence

| Published Mon, November 5th 2018 at 10:38, Updated November 5th 2018 at 11:04 GMT +3

Impeached Nairobi County assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has blamed the Jubilee Party leadership for her woes.

Speaking in Malava on Sunday, Ms Elachi claimed the assembly’s standing orders were tampered with yet the party remained quiet.

She said the Nairobi's assembly had set bad precedence. "It has shown other counties that laws can be bent at will to suit selfish interests," Elachi said.

She accused Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju of remaining mum over the matter. "He should have intervened on behalf of our party leadership.

However, Tuju did not even try to find out what had transpired in the assembly on the day I was removed," she said.

“You cannot change standing orders and use them in the same sitting. That was against practices of Commonwealth countries, which allow such orders only to be used in the next sitting,” she said.

Meanwhile, Elachi joined calls for a referendum, saying it would improve representation and ensure inclusivity.

“It is only through a referendum that all communities will enjoy the country's leadership. We all want one of our own at the top,” said Elachi.