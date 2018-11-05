Security tightened as candidates write KCSE exam today

| Published Mon, November 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 4th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3

Langata Boys High School KSCE exam supervisor Nelson Muoka inspects students before sitting for the Chemistry Paper 1 in 2017. [Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

A total 663,820 Form Four candidates will today begin writing their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

The examinations will run for three weeks, starting from today until November 28.

They begin a few days after 1.06 million candidates sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations by last Thursday.

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) acting Chief Executive Mercy Karogo said of the 663,820 writing the KCSE tests, 323,113 were girls.

Some 37,978 invigilators will oversee the exercise. Another 10,460 supervisors and 10,078 centre managers will also be involved in the examinations process.

Knec said some 20,156 security personnel would be deployed to secure examinations and another 5,000 drivers to transport the papers and staff.

According to Knec timetable, the candidates will today morning sit Mathematics paper and later in the afternoon tackle Chemistry.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.

On the last day of the examinations, the candidates will sit the metalwork, computer studies and home science papers.

The examinations will be done amid heightened security to stamp out cheating in examinations.

According to Kenya Secondary School Headteachers Association chairman Kahi Indimuli, centre managers were satisfied with preparations.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old KCSE candidate at Kiamaina Secondary School in Nakuru will write his exam at a private hospital where he is admitted with a spinal condition.

According to a medical report, Micheal Kamau is suffering from motor neuron disease.

One student from Nessiut Secondary School in Kuresoi will write his exam at Naivasha Maximum Prisons, where he is serving a six month jail term.

Elsewhere, a candidate from Shamanei Secondary School in Laikipia might miss the examinations after she was sent on suspension last Friday.

Efforts to reach the school management were futile, as security officers denied journalists access to the school.