Officers’ bid to ensure matatus have speed limit and safety belts leave Kenyans stranded

Half-empty roads and desperate stranded passengers clustered across matatu stages characterized Nairobi and its environs on Sunday.

Transport was paralysed in most parts of Nairobi as crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles and matatus which have not complied with the traffic act was felt.

At the Ruai bypass, passengers were left stranded, some waiting for transport for close to an hour. There were no public vehicles available for all the routes. For those who could afford, Uber came in handy to save the day.

Few matatus and heavy police presence was witnesses on Limuru road. The police were nabbing vehicles which did not have seat belts.

Matatus on some routes took advantage of the situation to double if not triple the fare. From Huruma to OTC, passengers paid Sh.60 while on other days people would pay Sh.30 at most.

Other places where crackdowns were observed include around Taj Mall (outering road), Roysambu (Thika road), Kangundo road and Luthuli Avenue in the Central Business District (CBD).

More places where matatus were unavailable or less than usual to town included Umoja, Kariobangi South, Fedha, Tasia among other estates around outering road.

Mr. Simon Kimutai, the national chairman of the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) told the Standard that the association welcomes enforcement of the Michuki rules since the rules comprise traffic laws that public transport vehicles should always follow.

He, however, faulted transport enforcement agencies for failing to do their work properly in the past.

"Traffic rules are meant to be enforced continuously but the police have not been doing so. They are now pretending to be serious about enforcement. I am worried that they will take advantage of the enforcement for personal gain," he added.

Mr. Kimutai's belief that traffic police and other enforcement agencies will exploit the enforcement for bribes has been echoed by Mr. Dickson Mbugua, the chairman of the Matatu Welfare Association (MWA).

In a phone conversation with the standard Mr. Mbugua did not sound very amused with the impromptu crackdown and arrests before the deadline.

"Enforcement is either lacking or compromised. The police are suddenly pretending to care about enforcing the law," Mbugua told Standard.

"We are not amused," Mbugua said of the impromptu crackdown on matatus on Sunday, "It is very unfair that the police are making arrests before the deadline they gave us to be compliant.

Mr. Mbugua further assured that PSV stakeholders were committed to complying with the regulations by November 12th.

A notice issued on October 25, 2018 by the Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia and his Interior counterpart, Fred Matiang’i directed that all PSV vehicles must among other provisions in the law be fitted with speed limiters, safety belts and have yellow continuous lines.

All PSV conductors and drivers are required to wear uniforms and badges and have their photos prominently displayed in the vehicles as prescribed by the law.

This was arrived at after an upsurge in the number of road accidents involving Public Service Vehicles, mainly attributed to lack of observance of the law governing traffic management.

Public vehicles operators were issued with a stern warning to comply or face the full force of the law.

“Therefore effective Monday, November 12, 2018, any PSV vehicle, drivers, SACCOs ot Transport companies, passengers and other relevant parties that fail to comply with the provisions of the NTSA Act and the Traffic Act will be firmly dealt with in accordance with the law,” read the notice.