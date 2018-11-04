10 years in jail for man, 26 who raped 86-year-old granny

| Published Sun, November 4th 2018 at 14:40, Updated November 4th 2018 at 14:46 GMT +3

A court has handed a 26-year-old man 10 years in jail for raping an 86-year-old woman.

ALSO READ: Butere residents protest over rising cases of insecurity

Dickson Shusia (pictured) committed the offence on August 16 at Shisembe village in Shinyalu sub-county.

A pre-sentence report from the probation department showed the accused was unsuitable for a non-custodial sentence. The report said the convict was a thief and had been convicted several times.

Shusia had also been found guilty of an alternative count of caressing the genitalia of the old woman without her consent.

Kakamega Senior Resident Magistrate Erick Malesi said the prosecution had proved its case beyond doubt. The prosecution relied on four witnesses.

Malesi said having been arrested at the crime scene, it left no doubt the evidence the witnesses gave was free from error.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

The woman told court she was asleep in her house when she heard someone bang the window. Before she could comprehend what was happening, the window was open and the accused entered.

The court heard that Shusia ransacked the house and demanded money. The victim gave him the Sh400 she had. Shusia beat her up up and demanded more money. He pushed her to bed, raped her and fell asleep on the same bed, where he was later arrested.

ALSO READ: Kakamega man killed for attempting to rape his mother