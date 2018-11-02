Raila rejects dynasty tag, say him and Uhuru self-made leaders

| Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 14:47, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 14:59 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at a past function. Raila has denied that they are from political dynasties. [File, Standard]

As the succession debate hots up, ODM leader Raila Odinga is rejecting talk that him and President Uhuru Kenyatta are products of political dynasties.

"There is no dynasty. Those people (their fathers) struggled on their own," Raila told mourners at the funeral service of former Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation chairlady Jane Mumbi Kiano.

"Jomo Kenyatta was the son of a pauper, he struggled and was detained by colonialist for all those years. You cannot say there is a Kenyatta dynasty and because of that President Uhuru is part of one," a stern Raila said.

The Odinga and Kenyatta families have on numerous occasions been referred to as political dynasties as they have intermittedly held Kenya's top leadership since 1963.

Raila said he was equally from a 'hustler' family amidst a suppressed laughter from the crowd.

"Nobody has elected Uhuru because he is son of Kenyatta. Nobody votes for Raila Odinga because he is son of Oginga Odinga".

Where it all began

Jomo Kenyatta became Kenya's first president in 1963 with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga as Vice President.

Their sons Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have also since ascended to the country's top leadership with some arguing they rose through the benefit of their fathers' wealth.

Raila was a prime minister in the Kibaki administration.

Proponents of such narratives have identified themselves as 'hustlers'- politicians from more humble backgrounds who have worked their way up to power.

The 'dynasties vs hustler' debate was recently ignited when some leaders from Nyanza- Raila's turf suggested a Raila Odinga-Gideon Moi presidential ticket.

They urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to hand over to leaders who have invested in values and not raw accumulation of wealth.

"When we talk about Raila or Gideon taking over power it is not about dynasties but capability. Gideon is so humble it is hard to imagine he is son to a former President. He has won many hearts," said Homa Bay senator Moses Kajwang'.