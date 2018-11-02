What President Uhuru said to Nyeri residents in mother tongue

| Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 10:58, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 14:46 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta joins Karatina Women dancers during the official opening of the new Karatina Market on November 1, 2018. [Kibata Kihu/Standard]

The debate on the 2022 succession is getting more interesting by the day.

Speaking in Kikuyu at Karatina market, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he would pull a surprise stint on the person to succeed him.

ALSO READ: Harness more renewable energy to reduce cost of power in Kenya

“Some think I have kept quiet because I am not capable of talking politics. I am still a politician. They will be shocked when that time comes, but for now I want to concentrate on delivering my pledges to Kenyans.”

Uhuru also sent warning shots to leaders engaging in everything but the development of their counties and constituents.

“Most leaders have the tendency of talking too much about tomorrow forgetting to fulfill today’s needs of the people,” he said referring to those who are spending most of their time politicking instead of delivering their campaign promises to Kenyans.

A fiery President Uhuru then went ahead to say that “any leader who will not serve his people is well off at home and should pave way for another who will do his or her job better.”

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

He then asked the crowd: “Or, what do you think my people?” to which they chorused “Yes.”

The Head of State reprimanded Mt Kenya region leaders for engaging in early 2022 politics and overlooking the problems voters were facing.

He said the leaders had misplaced their priorities by engaging in endless and empty politics about 2022.

ALSO READ: Uhuru: My pick for 2022 will shock you

Drawing examples from his meeting with western Kenya leaders, he told Mt Kenya MPs to get their priorities right and meet with members of his Cabinet to highlight priority areas.