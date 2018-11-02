PAG members want referendum to change church’s constitution

| Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 1st 2018 at 23:11 GMT +3

Trouble is brewing at the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG) Church after a section of members moved to court seeking changes to its constitution and doctrines.

The members want a ‘church referendum’ to amend PAG’s constitution before the church elects new leaders on December 6, arguing that its current doctrines are too conservative, outdated and make it difficult for youth and women to participate fully in church affairs.

Through lawyer Arnold Oginga, the petitioners drawn from PAG branches in Nairobi, Meru, Kisii and Kakamega counties, want several sections of the church’s laws declared null and void on grounds that they are discriminatory, unreasonable and against principles of the 2010 Constitution.

“The PAG constitution was enacted in 1998 with its provisions being contrary to the spirit of the Kenyan Constitution. Some of the rules are a mockery of natural justice and curtail members’ rights and freedoms,” said Oginga.

Among the church doctrines they want amended are sections which provides on church membership, qualification for leadership, church boundaries, suspension from the church, disciplinary procedures and association within the church.

They argued that the church’s provision that only those aged 16 years and above confess to be born again can be admitted as members, is unfair to parents with young children.

They are also against the provision that only men married to one woman should be allowed in the church, arguing that it is discriminatory and meant to deny people in polygamous marriages to seek God in their churches.

“The provisions discriminate individuals on the basis of age and marital status. It denies people who enter marriage under customary laws or other laws that recognise polygamous marriages from being members of the church,” said Oginga.

He submitted that the church’s constitution also prohibits young people and women from holding leadership positions. It provides that general office holders shall be men of mature experience, who are not younger than 40 years.

Disciplinary actions

Mr Oginga stated that the petitioners are also contesting the church’s provisions on disciplinary actions against errant members, saying they are against constitutional provisions on the right to fair trail and hearing.

Under the PAG doctrine, a person can be suspended from the church if they engage in immoral acts, or propaganda that lowers the church’s dignity.

“The disciplinary provisions go against the rules of natural justice by denying a person opportunity to respond to any given allegations. It is not right for the church’s disciplinary committee to suspend and expel a person without hearing their side,” said Oginga.

They are also challenging provisions on establishing of a church branch, stating that an assembly must have more than 50 adult members.