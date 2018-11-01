1.1m slots for candidates in high schools

| Published Thu, November 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 31st 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto sharpens a pencil for Nathaniel Wangare Mbugua before a Science paper at Musa Gitau Primary school in Kiambu County during the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) national examination. He wished the candidates success and assured them they will all be absorbed in form one next year. [PHOTO: REBECCA NDUKU/DPPS]

There are more than enough secondary school vacancies for all candidates sitting the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations, Ministry of Education officials have said.

The candidates will today sit for the social studies and religious education papers as the three-day examinations come to a close.

A total of 1,060,703 candidates will sit the primary examinations this year.

The officials said that 1.1 million vacancies were available even as President Uhuru Kenyatta assured candidates that they would all proceed with their education.

“All you need to do is do your best... we have enough spaces in Form One,” said the President at Uhuru Gardens Primary School yesterday.

Uhuru made an early morning surprise visit to the school and wished the candidates well. The President, who was accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) Chairman George Magoha, witnessed the opening of the science and Kiswahili exams.

Also present were Education Chief Administrative Secretary Colleta Suda and Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia.

County schools

Data from the Education ministry shows that 30,000 slots will be available in the 103 national schools. Another 123,400 slots will be available in the 531 extra-county schools while 142,358 spaces are free in the 1,031 county schools. Most of the candidates will, however, be admitted to day schools, also known as sub-county schools, with 685,590 slots available in all the 7,325 institutions.

Learners with special needs will be admitted to 32 special schools, which have 1,453 vacancies.

Data also shows that 1,164 private schools will make available 69,880 slots to accommodate more candidates sitting this year’s KCPE examinations.

Amina assured the candidates that they would each get a slot in secondary school. “We will see 100 per cent transition to secondary school,” she said.

Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang said the available slots exceeded the number of candidates sitting the examinations.

“We will not have a challenge in admissions because we have planned well and we have adequate space for everyone,” said Dr Kipsang.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i directed local administrators to compile lists of all KCPE candidates to facilitate 100 per cent transition to secondary school next year.

"We are going to hold chiefs and their assistants responsible if those children will not be located and given Form One slots. We have to ensure all the children get secondary education," said Dr Matiang'i at Mtwapa Elite Academy in Kilifi.

Prof Magoha said the examination results would be out by the end of this month. “We are confident that results will be out by end of November. This will be followed by the Form One placement process that will see students report to secondary schools in early January."

Kipsang said a new vote head had been introduced to maintain available infrastructure in schools. “The Ministry of Education has made a decision to allocate Sh6,000 per student per year to cater for a proper learning environment with adequate school infrastructure."

The PS said the money would only be used for immovable assets and other infrastructure in schools.

Through a circular dated October 25, Kipsang also merged some of the vote heads to allow schools to allocate funds to critical areas.

New arrangement

Local travel and transport, administration, electricity and personal emoluments have been put together under the new arrangement, and Sh7,900 allocated per child per year.

The ministry has expanded the capacities of existing schools to create additional space by dedicating infrastructure grants amounting to Sh6.4 billion.

The money was allocated to 2,710 regular and 30 special needs secondary schools.

Overall, 2,740 classrooms, 349 laboratories and 326 blocks of sanitation facilities were constructed, some of which were completed this year.

Kipsang also released a circular guiding free day secondary education when Form Ones join schools next year.

The PS said the Government would continue to send Sh22,244 per child per year to cater for their education.

He said the Government would send Sh4,644 for tuition per child and another Sh2,000 for medical cover. The State will also send Sh1,500 for activity fees.

Kipsang said the cost of boarding schools will be capped at Sh75,798. Parents will pay a maximum of Sh53,554 with the State covering the balance.

