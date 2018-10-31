From prison, Governor Obado hits the ground running, reshuffles cabinet

| Published Wed, October 31st 2018 at 15:57, Updated October 31st 2018 at 16:02 GMT +3

Migori Governor Okoth Obado (left) shakes hand with members of staff outside the Migori County offices. [Caleb Kingwara/Standard]

Migori County Governor Okoth Obado who has just resumed work after spending 34 days in jail has reshuffled his cabinet as he embarks on a mission to recover lost time.

Obado made surprise changes in several departments, leaving the rest of his staff in panic mode.

The governor announced the changes shortly after he chaired his first Cabinet since his return to office early this week.

In the changes, Mr Dominic Akugo who has been the Director in charge of administration in the governor’s Office have been moved to the Ministry of Education in the same capacity. He replaces Lazarus Ogutu who is currently facing corruption charges.

Mr Edward Kabaka Ochenge has been appointed Chief Officer for Water and Energy department replacing Donald Jaleny who was moved to the Monitoring and Evaluation department.

According to Migori County Communication Director Nicholas Anyuor, the changes were normal administrative decisions meant to improve services to the people of Migori.

“There are some changes that are still under way, which will be communicated in appropriate time,” said Anyuor.

One of the county executives who sought anonymity told the Standard that there was panic in the executive following changes made by the government.

“We have heard that the Governor is planning to make more changes in his government. I don't know if I am next. We have also learnt that some people may lose their jobs,” he said.

Some sources however said Obado was keen on making more changes that would help him leave a lagacy even as he awaits the hearing of the case in which he is charged with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno on September 3 this year.

Obado was released on a Sh5m bond with two sureties of a similar amount. His co-accused and aides- Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero were denied bail and continue to remain at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.