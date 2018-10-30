Jacque Maribe, Joseph Irungu to know fate as judge rules on bail application over Monica murder

| Published Tue, October 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 29th 2018 at 20:50 GMT +3

Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu at the Milimani law court on 24 October 2018. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

TV News anchor Jacqueline Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu will today know whether they will be released on bail.

The court is expected to determine applications by the two to be released on bail pending trial on charges of murdering Monica Kimani.

The two were on Wednesday last week charged afresh with the murder of the 28-year-old businesswoman at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Kilimani Area, Nairobi County on the night of September 19.

Maribe is being held at Lang'ata Women's Prison while Irungu, alias Jowie, is remanded at Industrial Area Prison.

In her application to be granted bail, Maribe denied any involvement in the murder of Monica and pleaded with the judge to consider the welfare of her four-year-old child who stands to suffer if his mother is locked up during the trial.

According to Maribe, there are no compelling reasons to deny her bail because she has fully cooperated with the police.

Her fiancé also, through lawyer Cliff Ombeta, argued that he would not abscond court hearing and that the prosecution had not given any compelling reason to warrant denying him bail.