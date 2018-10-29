Four candidates at Kericho school miss out on KCPE

| Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 14:24, Updated October 29th 2018 at 14:28 GMT +3

Heartbreak and agony have befallen four Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates at St Jude Grassland Academy in Kericho, after missing on examination.

Daniel Otieno, whose son Augustine Odhiambo was set to sit the examination at the school located in Nyagacho Estate at the outskirts of Kericho town, expressed shock at the turn of events.

“All along the director of the school assured us everything was fine and even on Saturday took from me Sh2, 000 for transport and feeding program,” he said.

Fred Osewe, the Kericho county director of Education confirmed that school had hoodwinked the four candidates and their parents

“By the time of the registration of this year’s candidates, the private school had neither been registered by the ministry of education nor as an examination center,” he said.

Osewe pointed out that the school had a total of ten candidates in standard eight and had managed to register six of them at an examination centre in Nyamira.

“For the four who will not sit their examination this year, St Jude Grassland Academy deal with Excell Academy in Kasheen in Kipkelion West constituency did not go through,” he said.

Osewe revealed that actions of St Jude Grassland Academy violated education act and risk tough consequences.

“One of the possible consequences is possible deregistration,” he said.

