County official to be charged with stealing Assembly's mace

Iddah Arudi was on Sunday evening arrested over alleged theft of the County Assembly's Mace. She is expected to be arraigned in court today. [Courtesy]

Homa Bay County Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms, Iddah Arudi was on Sunday evening arrested over alleged theft of the County Assembly's Mace.

The mace went missing from the Speaker's office on October 17, 2018. The symbol of authority is said to have been stolen as MCAs engaged in a brawl that saw Homa Bay County Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo roughed up.

The day's siting was delayed by 30 minutes after the Assembly decided to use an old mace that was previously used by a defunct local authority.

Presiding over the sitting was Deputy Speaker Evans Marieba.

The matter was then reported to the police who have been searching for suspects linked to the mace theft.

Area police commander Marius Tum said that Arudi was arrested as she attempted to sneak the stolen mace back into the Assembly.

Since the loss of the mace, an Ad-hoc committee was formed to look into the matter. The 11-member committee was expected to give a full report on the issue 14 days later.

Kakello Kokwanyo Ward MCA Dan Were tabled a proposal in the county assembly and called for investigations and prosecution of the culprits.

The Deputy Sergeant at arms is expected to be arraigned in court today.



