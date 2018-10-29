Migori women rep in stable condition after fatal accident

| Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 12:02, Updated October 29th 2018 at 12:13 GMT +3

Migori County Woman Representative DR Pamela Odhiambo has been involved in a road accident at Winyo center along Rongo - Homa Bay road on 28th October 2018, in the photo is the vehicle she was traveling in. her body guard died on the sport. Dr Odhiambo together with her driver were transferred to Agakhan Hospital in Kisumu. [Photo: Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Doctors have given an assurance that Migori Women Representative Pamela Odhiambo who was involved in a grisly road accident along Rongo- Homa Bay road is in a stable condition.

Dr Odhiambo was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital alongside three other survivors of the accident that also left her bodyguard dead.

According to Sam Oula, a medical director at the facility, the women rep suffered injuries to her spine but the injuries were not fatal.

She was taken to the facility a few minutes past noon with doctors spending about four hours carrying out various tests on her.

Oula told journalists that she was in a stable condition and was able to recount the events that took place.

“She had injuries on her spine but not her spinal cord that is why we have transferred her to Nairobi Hospital to be treated by a spinal doctor,” said Oula.

Earlier on, there was drama at the facility after a group of supporters blocked an ambulance that had come to transfer from the facility to the airport.

The group demanded to see her telling medics that they wanted to pray for her before she is airlifted to Nairobi.

The stalemate lasted for several minutes as the group engaged medics and security guards at the facility who were pleading with them to give way.

They later left with a small group remaining behind and praying for the legislator before she was whisked away by the ambulance.

Oula noted that the other three patients who remained at the facility were also in stable conditions and suffered injuries ranging from dislocated shoulder to fractures. They included the driver, Duncan Rachuonyo (Woman Rep's Communications Officer) and Dan Amoko (Migori County Coordinator Affirmative Officer).

Dr Odhiambo was heading to Homa Bay to join Baringo Senator Gideon Moi in an event in Homa Bay.

According to witnesses, the women rep’s car veered off the road and rolled several times after reportedly attempting to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.