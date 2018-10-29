Two people die after being struck by lightening in Nakuru

| Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 10:57, Updated October 29th 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3

Two people among them a minor died after being struck by lightning in a church at lower Solai, Rongai Sub County on Saturday evening. Two others who were injured were also hospitalized at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital.

Lower Solai location Chief Stanley Bett said the victims were struck on Saturday evening at Lower Solai Anglican Inland Church (AIC) at 5pm when heavy rains hit the country.

Bett said the deceased, a woman in her 20s, died on the spot while three children aged between nine and fifteen years were seriously injured during the evening disaster.

He said well-wishers rushed the children to Lower Solai health centre who were later referred to the Level Five Hospital where one succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

“The four victims of lightning were struck while preparing for main service that was to be held on Sunday. One passed on spot, one child died in hospital while two others are admitted,” said the area chief.

He said the four victims belong to different families and had gathered at the church for general cleaning and church service preparation where they all worship.

Bett added that the children had taken firewood to the church and after delivery, it started raining and they decided to shelter before getting back to their homes.

“The children are members of the church where they had taken firewood, in the process, they decided to shelter but unfortunately got struck,” said Bett.

The chief said the lightning that was accompanied by thunder, which also killed livestock in the area.

The Standard spoke to Helen Kagai, a nurse at Level Five hospital who said they received the three patients who were all an unconscious state.

Kagai said the children were examined and placed on treatment but unfortunately one died while two others are being observed and treated.

“The hospital received the patients in unstable condition, they were examined and placed on treatment though more examination is being undertaken,” said the nurse.

The nurse said one of the most intense effects of a lightning strike to human causes brain damage, and advised victims to seek medical attention on time.

“Lightening causes death and brain damage that require quick intervention by a medic,” she said.

Body of the woman is at Nakuru county morgue while the one who passed on while undergoing treatment is at Nakuru Level five hospital morgue.

