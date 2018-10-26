Former President Daniel Arap Moi mourns the death of women’s activist Jane Kiano

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 12:10, Updated October 26th 2018 at 12:15 GMT +3

Former President Daniel Moi on Friday mourned Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization ex-chairperson Jane Kiano.

Kiano’s leadership at MYWO between 1971 and 1984 has been described as outstanding and proof that women are capable of sound leadership.

Kiano died aged 74 at the Nairobi Hospital on Thursday night. She had lung cancer.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also joined Moi in mourning the MYWO ex-chief. Jane Kiano, Vicky Kaigai and Justice Isaac Lenaola at a Nairobi hotel on 7 October 2014. [Photo, Standard]

Uhuru described Kiano as one who pushed for women’s rights.

In a Twitter post, the President said, “I am saddened with the news of passing on of Kiano. She played an important role in advancing women’s justice.”

A statement released by Kiano’s family representative and Amnesty International director Irungu Houghton says, “We hope her legacy lasts and inspires women and girls.”

Kiano’s husband, Julius Gikonyo, was a renowned Cabinet Minister and the first PhD holder in Kenya.

Kiano was born in Tumu Tumu village, Nyeri.

From 1999 to 2003, she became the National Council of Women of Kenya chairperson.

At the time of her death, she was a MYWO patron alongside Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Kiano also served as Alliance Française president between 1982 and 2013.

In 1988 to 1992, she also worked as the Deputy Chair of the Nairobi City Commission.

Her achievements saw her represent Kenya in international women’s conferences and movements.