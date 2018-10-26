People feared dead as Malindi building collapses

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 07:57, Updated October 26th 2018 at 09:07 GMT +3

The site where the building collapsed. [Courtesy, Red Cross]

An eight-storey building under construction at Barani, Malindi, collapsed at dawn on Friday.

The building which housed people in its lower floors fell on adjacent residential houses and petrol station.

ALSO READ: Kilifi leaders warn Aisha Jumwa for rebelling against ODM

It is unclear what caused the building to collapse, seeing as heavy rains have pounded the region and caused floods.

Disaster management units on location say there are an unknown number of people trapped under the rubble.

More to follow.