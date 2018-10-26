survey
IG Boinnet pushed to resign over Kericho accident Next Story
Transform Kenya- Food for All Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Ministry was unduly influenced in Sh25 million grant to Kibaki kin

By Moses Nyamori | Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 26th 2018 at 00:20 GMT +3
Former President Mwai Kibaki's State House Controller Prof. Nick Wanjohi when he appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee at Parliament on the Scholarships the former President awarded to his relatives. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Retired President Mwai Kibaki’s private secretary yesterday admitted writing to the Education ministry to grant a scholarship to the president’s grandchildren.

Lawmakers are questioning possible undue influence from the Presidency to award Kibaki’s relatives a Sh25 million education grant.

Yesterday, it emerged that former Head of Public Service Francis Muthaura and then Private Secretary to the President, Nick Wanjohi separately wrote to Higher Education Permanent Secretary Crispus Kiamba on the grant.

Kibaki’s initial instruction to Muthaura was to seek funds for one student, Ian Nderitu Githinji. The instructions were later revised to include Ian’s sister, Sandra Njeri Githinji. Both were flown to Australia for studies at the tax payers’ cost.

The two are children of Philip Githinji, Kibaki’s nephew.

On October 18, 2011, Prof Wanjohi wrote:“Mr Philip Githinji, the father of the above-named children, has appealed to His Excellency the President for educational assistance through grant scholarship of your ministry.” 

“His excellency has approved the request and instructed that your ministry provides the necessary support to enable the children compete their education at RMIT University Melbourne, Australia.”

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Wanjohi said he was not aware that Muthaura had written to the ministry before him.

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Collette Suda had earlier told the committee due process was not followed in the matter.

But Wanjohi told the MPs that Kiamba should take responsibility if the right procedure was not followed.

“The involved officer should have advised, and said ‘we should do it like this to comply with the law.” he said.

RELATED TOPICS:
Retired President Mwai Kibak
Kibaki’s Relatives
Sh25 Million Education Grant
Kibaki's Nephews

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited