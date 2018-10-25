President Uhuru congratulates Ethiopia's first womanPresident Zewde

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 17:33, Updated October 25th 2018 at 17:37 GMT +3

HE Sahle-Work Zewde elected first Ethiopian woman president. [Courtesy]

President Kenyatta has congratulated HE Sahle-Work Zewde on her election as President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

"I am elated for Hon. Sahle-Work Zewde on her election earlier today to the position of President of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia. It is a historic moment for the people of Ethiopia, Africa and indeed the whole world," the President noted.

Hon. Zewde, a career diplomat and international civil servant makes history as the first female President of Ethiopia and joins the expanding league of distinguished African women to occupy the apex office on the continent with former Presidents Ellen Sirleaf Johnson of Liberia and Joyce Banda of Malawi before her.

"The election of the Hon. Zewde is a resounding demonstration of the changing fortunes for the indefatigable and distinguished women of Africa. Congratulations to the Hon. Zewde, my brother Prime Minister Ahmed Abbiy and the great people of Ethiopia," he added.

Before today's historic election, Sahle-Work Zewde served as the United Nations Under-Secretary General and Special Representative of the Secretary General to the African Union.

Previously, she was the Director General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), a role that saw her hold meetings with His Excellency President Kenyatta on numerous occasions.

"When Zewde served in Nairobi as the Director General of UNON, we held several fruitful consultative meetings and developed a great working relationship. It is this relationship that I look forward to strengthening as we work together for the mutual benefit of our two countries," the President concluded.

