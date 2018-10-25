Jacque Maribe’s employer speaks for first time, says she will not jump bail

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 17:07, Updated October 25th 2018 at 17:12 GMT +3

Journalist Jacque Maribe with her lawyer Katwa Kigen at Milimani court. [George Njunge/Standard]

Royal Media Services, the employer of Jacque Maribe, has spoken for the first time and urged the court to release her on bail.

In a letter to probation officers dated October 23, Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru expressed confidence that the Citizen TV journalist would adhere to bail conditions if released.

“Having engaged her for the last six years and assessing her performance, we hereby vouch for her character and recommend for her admission to bail,” the statement reads.

It comes a day after Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie pleaded not guilty after their charges were read afresh on Wednesday to include other suspects not present before the court.

According to Mr. Waruru, Maribe has a clean record of employment.

He cited her work experience as a reporter and her recent promotion to the position of Friday Prime Time news anchor on Citizen TV.

On Wednesday, Maribe’s lawyers sought bail despite objection from the State Prosecutor.

The Prosecution claimed that her presence on the screen would intimidate witnesses lined up to testify against her in the Monica Kimani murder case.

The prosecution said that Maribe is viewed as a “high person in society” and may intimidate witnesses.

Justice James Wakiaga questioned whether his decision on the matter of her employment situation would amount to her losing her job.

The ruling on the bail application is to be delivered on October 30.

RMS said Maribe is still an employee of the firm but has taken leave to attend to personal matters.

Maribe and Irungu have been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Monica Kimani whose body was found in a bathtub with the throat slit on September 19.

The prosecution says the two and others not yet before court murdered the woman who had just arrived from Juba, South Sudan.

Police say they are yet to recover the weapon that was used in the murder. Also missing are her keys to her house and keys to her car.

Police are questioning a police officer who was seen with Irungu on the day the woman was killed.

