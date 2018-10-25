What awaits Raila in his new AU envoy job

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 24th 2018 at 20:24 GMT +3

ODM leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga will be the highest ranking special envoy to the African Union chairman, with offices in five countries.

Fresh information relating to Raila's appointment as High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa reveals the position cuts across political, economic and technical spheres.

ALSO READ: Raila allies vow he will not quit politics

It promises to be a full time job, as Raila is expected to represent the AU Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat on development matters in all the 55 member countries.

At home, Raila's political opponents hope the job will leave little time for his involvement in politics and slow down his 2022 presidential ambition.

Debate is raging on whether Raila’s new responsibilities, plus his age -he will be 77 in the next poll- should be grounds enough lock him out of the presidential race.

Ruto allies

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have been calling on the Opposition leader, who they perceive as the man to beat in the next political contest, to retire.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

For proponents of a Raila candidacy, his AU appointment serves as an endorsement that could help brighten his star as a statesman who Kenya deserves as leader.

Amukowa Anangwe, a political science professor at the University of Dodoma, argues that Raila's new office might not allow him enough time and space to politic.

Dr Anangwe argues that Raila will be under immense pressure to deliver on a much broader role that would have implications for the continent.

ALSO READ: Looking forward to see last of Uhuru and Raila

“In his element, Raila would not wish to do a wishy-washy job that could dent his image as a performer, and, therefore, he will immerse himself in the job and inject considerable energy and time to have a satisfactory impact,” said Anangwe, a former Foreign Affairs minister.

The former Prime Minister will play a key advisory role in massive cross-border projects. He is expected to lobby various countries to support the projects besides leading negotiations for funding.

The AU Commission (AUC), where Raila will be working, is the secretariat for the African Union, currently chaired by Rwanda President Paul Kagame.

Anangwe breaks down Raila’s job description based on the AUC development agenda, ranging from advisory to advocacy.

Central to the position is mobilising political support from member States and regional economic blocs on development.

“The job description is a mixed bag of sorts with political, technical and diplomatic tasks, all embedded in Raila’s new role,” said Anangwe.

His views are shared by the former Deputy Chairman of the AU Commission Erastus Mwencha, who told The Standard that there were several facets to the job, all aimed at promoting the collective development.

ALSO READ: Uhuru's hand in Raila's AU role after ‘handshake’

“The AU has identified several infrastructure projects, including transport on land, air and water that have to be developed to achieve growth. There will be need to mobilise resources internally and externally,” he said.

Having been at the helm of the commission for eight years, Mr Mwencha perfectly understands Raila’s new job. Programmes on infrastructure development were already running in the secretariat under his watch.

Some of the projects the AUC is hoping to achieve are building a continental high-speed train to complement a transnational highway network.

Focus now shifts to Raila as he assumes his new role, with secretariats here in Nairobi, Johannesburg, Abuja, Cairo and Addis Ababa.