Tough times ahead as Sonko plans to increase parking fees to Sh400

| Published Wed, October 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 23:58 GMT +3

A car clamped by Nairobi County inspectorate off Wabera Koinange street. [File, Standard]

Nairobi motorists should brace for tough times ahead as parking fees are expected to increase to Sh400 starting next month.

This is if a proposal by Governor Mike Sonko’s administration to hike the parking charges by Sh100 from a current Sh300 is adopted by the county assembly.

ALSO READ: I'll work with you, Sonko to Passaris

The move is aimed at financing City Hall’s Sh34 billion-2018/19 financial budget.

This was revealed through the County’s revised 2018/19 finance bill which was tabled before the county budget and appropriations committee yesterday by the county treasury. The assembly has until November 27 to either pass or shoot down the bill.

The Sh400 will apply for vehicles parked in the central business district.

The move however contradicts Governor Mike sonko’s pledge to reduce parking fees once he assumed office to Sh150. Former Governor Evans Kidero increased parking fees from the then Sh150 to a current Sh300. Sonko had promised to slash that by half.

Additionally, large body vehicles such as trailers will be required to pay Sh6, 000 for parking and offloading, Lorries Sh4, 000 and canters Sh2, 000.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Boda bodas operating from the CBD will be required to pay a monthly fee of Sh1000 each while tuk tuks operating outside the CBD will have to part with sh1,500 monthly.

Public Service Vehicles wishing to reserve space in the CBD will also pay Sh250,000 per year.

Moreover, the county treasury has proposed more taxes on city residents such as a new levy on garbage collection of Sh100 per month to households in informal settlements such as Kibera, Kukuru slums as well as Dandora.

ALSO READ: Appoint a deputy or else…Gema tells Sonko

Households in middle-income estates such as Donholm, buruburu and pipeline will pay Sh300 per month for garbage collection whereas households in high-end estates such as Kileleshwa, Runda, lavington and kilimani will pay a monthly garbage collection fee of Sh500.

The further stipulates that day Primary schools, Nursery and Day care schools with over 850 students will be required to pay up to Sh 30,000 per month for garbage collection.

Boarding Primary schools, Secondary schools, Universities and Colleges with students above 2000 will be required to pay upto Sh 65,000.

County budget and appropriations committee chairman, Robert Mbatia however vowed to ensure that city residents were not overtaxed in order to address the budget deficit.

““As elected members and a committee our first role is to represent members of the public. We understand that Nairobi residents need quality service delivery but we have to balance our finances to ensure they are not overtaxed,” stated Mbatia.

Embakasi MCA, Michael Ogada urged the county executive to maximize on the already existing revenue streams to increase collection.

“The County cannot achieve its objective by overtaxing poor Nairobians. Some areas in revenue collection have been performing dismally and they have room for improvement and that’s where they should source for funds,” stated Ogada.

ALSO READ: Is Sonko positioning himself for 2022 deputy president post?

Adding, “It is the county’s obligation to collect garbage since residents have already paid for licences and this is now double taxing the residents.”

Nairobi residents have until Friday to submit their views on the proposed taxes in the bill. The Assembly’s Budget and Appropriation Committee will also be holding public hearing to collect public submission on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Residents can also post or drop their written memorandum to the office the County Clerk which is located at City Hall.