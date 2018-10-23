Police shoot in air to disperse rioting teachers

| Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 13:54, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 14:01 GMT +3

Kuppet Kericho branch executive Julius Mibei. [Photo: Courtesy]

Anti-riot police officers in Litein Bureti constituency shot in the air and lobbed teargas to disperse demonstrating high school teachers over the unresolved murder of one of their own.

Police officers under the command of Bureti OCPD Mohammed Ali cornered and forcefully dispersed the teachers led by Kenya Union of Post Primary Education (Kuppet) acting national deputy chairman Julius Korir and Kericho branch executive Julius Mibei.

The teachers who were matching towards Litein town were protesting the slow pace of investigations into the death of former Cheborgei high school teacher Willy Sang and his wife Eveline.

The couple were murdered in cold blood in July 21.

The Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti dispatched a team of homicide officers but to-date the case is yet to be resolved.