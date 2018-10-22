Suspects, among them KDF officer nabbed over car theft

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 14:57, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 15:06 GMT +3

Police in Naivasha have arrested two suspects including a man attached to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in connection with motor vehicle theft.

The officers also recovered two vehicles that had been stolen in the town over the weekend and launched a manhunt for three other suspects who escaped during the arrest.

According to a source, the two suspects were arrested in Nakuru town where they had been trailed after stealing the Probox vehicle in Naivasha.

“The vehicle was destined to Kisii but police officers managed to trail the car and arrested the two suspects who included the KDF man,” said the source.

Kayole incident

And in the second incident, three suspects who had stolen another vehicle in Kayole estate in Naivasha escaped after learning that police were chasing them.

The suspects dumped the car off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway minutes after robbing the owner as he entered his house on Sunday evening.

Confirming the two incidents, Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said that they were interrogating the two suspects in connection with other incidents.

He said that the duo will be arraigned in court facing various charges adding that a manhunt was on for the other three suspects.

“The two are on their way to court and we believe that they have played a part in some of the robberies in neighbouring towns,” he said.

Victim found

Meanwhile, the body of the middle-aged man who was found dumped in Kinungi centre along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway has been identified.

The victim went missing last Friday from his home in Eastleigh Nairobi before the body was found on Sunday along the highway.

It was not clear how he ended up at the trading centre which is 100 kilometres from his home as relatives moved in to bury the body at the Naivasha Islamic cemetery.

A relative who declined to be named said that the deceased was depressed for some months before he went missing with efforts to search for him been fruitless.

“Police have taken over the matter and we are still in the dark as to why he was killed and the body ferried all the way to Naivasha from Eastleigh,” said the relative

