Two headless bodies recovered in Elburgon

| Published Sun, October 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 20th 2018 at 22:30 GMT +3

A man committed suicide shortly after allegedly killing a woman in Tapare village, Elburgon, Nakuru County.

Caren Chepkurui, 26, was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit and her head hacked twice, Saturday.

The suspect Nelson Makori, 40, was found near his homestead in a potato farm with his throat also slit.

Reports indicated that Makori arrived at his home with a blood stained panga and then slit his throat using a knife.

His wife Irene Makori said she had to flee for her safety when he arrived panting, sweating and with blood stains.

“I heard my children screaming that my husband had slit his throat and escaped into the nearby Irish potatoes farm,” said Irene.

She said she immediately reported the matter at Elburgon Police Station.

While at the station, another man who introduced himself as Julius Chepkwony arrived with reports that there was another incident where a woman’s throat was slit.

Asked to elaborate, the witness placed Makori in the scene where Chepkurui was killed.

Mr Chepkwony said he heard screams in a nearby farm while he was working in his farm and went to take a look.

He said he met Makori carrying a blood stained panga and headed in the opposite direction while he was walking towards the scene of the crime.

“I walked towards a nearby crowd of people and found the body of Chepkurui lying in a pool of blood, throat slit and her head hacked twice,” said Chepkwony.

Both reports reached the police station at around 8am. Police visited the two scenes and recovered two blood stained pangas.

Molo OCPD Benard Kioko said incidents of unexplained deaths had become rampant in the area.

“We condemn this inhuman act. We condole with the victims’ families,” said Kioko.

He said they had launched investigations into the incident.

“We will know the cause of both deaths as soon as possible. As at now, we cannot speculate until the investigations are conclusive,” he said.