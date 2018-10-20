Song and dance in Kakamega as Kenyans mark Mashujaa Day [Photos]

| Published Sat, October 20th 2018 at 16:27, Updated October 20th 2018 at 17:08 GMT +3

The ninth Mashujaa Day was held in Kakamega County for the first time. The Western region residents couldn't have been more proud to host President Uhuru Kenyatta and his entourage, which included visiting Namibian President Hage Geingob.

ALSO READ: President Uhuru’s Mashujaa Day speech

Final preparations marked the beginning of the celebrations at Bukhungu Stadium, with security tightened, as national leaders were expected.

And so the celebrations started ...

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

From the influential politicians, to the ordinary mwananchi, all came to celebrate Kenya's Mashujaa Day. The pride was written all over the face, and everywhere else...

Whether it rained, or shined...

ALSO READ: Raila appointed AU special envoy

There was no dull moment, not with the songbirds invited to entertain the guests.

In his speech President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke about unity, saying the spirit of the handshake must be emulated across all political outfits.

ALSO READ: President Uhuru Kenyatta lauds KDF as Kenya's Mashujaa