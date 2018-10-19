Man, 26 kills two relatives in cold blood at funeral

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 11:29, Updated October 19th 2018 at 11:35 GMT +3

A 26-year-old man has killed his two relatives including his grandfather in Kianderi village in Murang’a.

The suspect, Kanyuko wa Wairimu walked into his grandfather’s Stephen Kanyuko house after midnight armed with a panga, unleashed terror before slashing him to death.

Another victim, Ephraim Kamau Mwangi suffered deep cuts in the head and died while he was being refereed to Kenyatta National Hospital from Muriranja sub district hospital.

Mwangi was among the relatives who had travelled to join Kanyuko to attend a burial of a relative in Iyego village in the neighbouring Kangema constituency.

The murder weapon was left in the house as the suspect went underground before he was arrested by the police from his hideout.

Substance abuse

Three other family members including the assailant’s grandmother sustained minor cuts and were treated and discharged.

Residents described the suspect as a bhang smoker and who had twice attempted to commit suicide.

Peter Kago mourned death of his neighbour calling on the police to conduct in-depth investigations into the matter.

“Issues related to use of bhang are on the rise in the locality and should be investigated by the security agents and arrest the peddlers,” he said.

A local leader Lilian Irungu on her part said there was need for counselling session for the young people as some could be suffering from depression.

"There is need for leaders to chart the way forward to support the youth who are presently faced with unemployment among other challenges," she said.